Reports: Dodgers sign infielder Hanser Alberto to major-league contract

The Dodgers made a roster move on Sunday morning, signing infielder Hanser Alberto to a major-league contract with a club option for 2023.

Hanser Alberto firma contrato de Grandes Ligas con los Dodgers para el 2022 con una opción del club para el 2023



Alberto will provide much needed depth for the Dodgers, who struggled with their bench in 2021. Last season, Alberto hit .270 in 103 games with the Royals. Over the last three seasons, Alberto is hitting .292 in 296 games. He’s a great contact hitter, though he doesn’t hit for much power.

Over the last three years, Alberto has only 17 home runs and an OPS of .725. That’s okay though, because he puts the ball in play majority of the time as his strikeout rate since 2019 is only 10.2 percent.

In addition to being a great contact hitter, Alberto provides versatility with the glove, which we know the Dodgers value tremendously.

In 2021, Alberto spent 49 games at third base, 31 games at second base and 17 games at shortstop. For good measure, he also has experience at first base and in the outfield as well, though not much.

For his career, Alberto is much better against lefties. He’s hitting .333 with an OPS of .815 against them, which will certainly benefit the Dodgers as they’ve struggled against lefties over the last few years.

With the addition of Clayton Kershaw and now Alberto, the Dodgers’ roster stands at 42. They’ll have to make some moves before the signings can become official.