Reyes Moronta will be at Dodgers camp as non-roster invitee

The Dodgers added potential depth to their bullpen, as right-handed pitcher Reyes Moronta will be a non-roster invitee at Spring Training. If he cracks the major-league roster, he’ll make $1.5 million in 2021.

Right-hander Reyes Moronta will be at #Dodgers camp as a non-roster invitee, per source. Has battled injuries last few seasons with Giants, but is healthy after pitching in LIDOM this winter. Could be another bullpen option for LA if he stays healthy. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 13, 2022

Moronta has put up solid numbers throughout his career, but he’s dealt with a number of injuries and hasn’t stayed healthy. He injured his shoulder while throwing a pitch in 2019, tumbling to the ground in pain. He had shoulder surgery a few days later and didn’t pitch at all in 2020.

Moronta made the Opening Day roster in 2021 and had made four appearances in April before going on the IL with a right flexor strain. He wouldn’t pitch for the Giants the rest of the season.

He’s appeared in 136 total games going back to 2017, posting some very respectable numbers. In 132 1⁄ 3 innings of action, he’s posted a 2.65 ERA, 3.44 FIP, 1.17 WHIP and 152 ERA+. Moronta generates a lot of whiffs, as he averages 11 strikeouts per nine innings. He does struggle with command, though, as he averages five walks per nine innings.

As a non-roster invitee, it’s a fantastic low-risk/high-reward type of signing. Hopefully Moronta is healthy in the spring and can potentially be a bullpen option for LA in 2022. You can never have too much depth.