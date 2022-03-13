Yency Almonte reportedly signs minor league contract with Dodgers

The Dodgers continue to stay active, as they added another arm to their minor league system. According to reports, LA has signed right-handed reliever Yency Almonte to a minor league deal. He’ll be a non-roster invitee at camp.

Dodgers have signed right-handed reliever Yency Almonte to a minor league deal with a NRI to big league camp, source tell The Athletic. Will make $1.5 million if he makes the big league club. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 14, 2022

As reported above, he’ll make $1.5 million if he makes the big league roster.

Almonte, 27, struggled with the Rockies in 2021. In 48 games of action, he posted a 7.55 ERA. In addition, he posted a 5.73 FIP, 1.59 WHIP and 63 ERA+. Although it was an awful season, there are definitely signs that he has what it takes to be a solid reliever in the big leagues.

During his rookie campaign in 2018, Almonte appeared in 14 games for the Rockies and posted a 1.84 ERA. He was great in 2020 as well, as he posted a 2.93 ERA in 27 2⁄ 3 innings of action. His numbers across the board were also solid, posting a 3.44 FIP, 1.12 WHIP and 178 ERA+ with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of nearly 4-1.

The key to his success has been avoiding the long ball. In 2018 when he was great, he allowed 0.6 homers per nine innings. Then in 2019 when he posted an ERA of 5.56 that number jumped up to 1.9 per nine innings. In 2020 when he settled down to a 2.93 ERA, his HR/9 rate was 0.7. Then, in 2021 when his ERA jumped to 7.55 his HR/9 rate was 1.7.

If the Dodgers can work with Almonte on limiting the amount of homers he gives up, he could find himself in LA’s bullpen at some point in 2022.