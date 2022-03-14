Report: Dodgers are interested in Jorge Soler

The Dodgers are in pursuit of a player from the Atlanta Braves, but not the one you’re thinking of. According to reports, the Dodgers are in pursuit of 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler.

Now that the Nationals have agreed to a deal with Nelson Cruz, the Dodgers are intensifying on pursuit on Jorge Soler, per @mikedeportes. — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) March 14, 2022

A few days ago when we looked at the latest Dodgers rumors, the club was already showing interest in Soler. After missing out on Nelson Cruz, it appears Soler is the power bat they’re turning their eyes to.

Soler is one of the best power hitters still on the market and would certainly be a great addition for LA’s depth, a place they struggled greatly in 2021. Maybe if they’re able to sign Soler he can convince his former teammate Freddie Freeman to join him.

