Report: Dodgers are interested in Jorge Soler

Soler was the World Series MVP in 2021

By Blake Harris
2021 World Series Game 5: Houston Astros v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Dodgers are in pursuit of a player from the Atlanta Braves, but not the one you’re thinking of. According to reports, the Dodgers are in pursuit of 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler.

A few days ago when we looked at the latest Dodgers rumors, the club was already showing interest in Soler. After missing out on Nelson Cruz, it appears Soler is the power bat they’re turning their eyes to.

Soler is one of the best power hitters still on the market and would certainly be a great addition for LA’s depth, a place they struggled greatly in 2021. Maybe if they’re able to sign Soler he can convince his former teammate Freddie Freeman to join him.

