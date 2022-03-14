Dodgers sign Jake Lamb, Mike Wright to minor league contracts

The Dodgers added a few more non-roster invitees to big league camp at Camelback Ranch in Arizona, announcing the signings of corner infielder Jake Lamb and pitcher Mike Wright to minor league contracts.

The club also announced that pitcher Reyes Moronta and Yency Almonte signed minor league deals as non-roster invitees. Their signings were reported over the weekend.

Lamb was an All-Star third baseman with the Diamondbacks in 2017, his second straight season with over 60 extra-base hits, but has been hampered by injuries for the better part of the last four years, including shoulder surgery and a right quadriceps strain.

From 2018-21, Lamb played in just 220 games, hitting .203/.308/.355 with a 77 OPS+ and 22 home runs for the D-backs, A’s, White Sox, and Blue Jays. That includes hitting .194/.306/.368 with seven home runs in 55 games last season for Chicago and Toronto.

Lamb is a third baseman but has mixed in time at first base throughout his career, and in 2021 with the White Sox he also started 13 games in left field and eight more in right field.

Wright has pitched in parts of six major league seasons with the Orioles and White Sox. His 5.50 ERA in 13 games and 18 innings in 2021 was the best ERA of his career. The 32-year-old right-hander last year had as many walks (11) as strikeouts. In his career he has 219 strikeouts (a 17.4-percent strikeout rate) and 110 walks in 276 innings.

With these additions, the Dodgers have 25 non-roster invitees in big league camp.