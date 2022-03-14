Dodgers announce plans to unveil Sandy Koufax statue

The Jackie Robinson statue in the centerfield plaza will finally be getting some company. On Monday, the Dodgers announced that they’ll be adding a Sandy Koufax statue that will be unveiled on June 18.

Here’s what Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten had to say about the news:

“I am very proud to announce that the unveiling of the Sandy Koufax at Dodger Stadium will finally take place on Saturday, June 18. The statue will be located at our main entrance in the centerfield plaza, right next to Jackie Robinson’s statue, and fans entering those gates will be ‘greeted’ by Jackie and Sandy. Not only are both of these Hall of Famers part of our rich Dodgers history, they are also continuously inspiring sports fans everywhere.”

Per the Dodgers’ press release, the piece will be sculpted by Branly Cadet, who also sculpted the Robinson statue back in 2017.

The Dodgers also announced that the Dodgers will be giving out a Koufax replica statue to the first 40,000 fans in attendance.

This is amazing news and long overdue. Now to Tommy Lasorda and Vin Scully next!