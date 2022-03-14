Dodgers add Jessica Mendoza, José Mota, Eric Karros, Dontrelle Willis & Adrián González to broadcast team

The Dodgers have prioritized depth in recent seasons, usually to great success on the field. This strategy has also extended to the broadcast booth as well, with five new broadcasters added to the team in 2022.

José Mota, Jessica Mendoza, Eric Karros, Adrián González, and Dontrelle Willis will all be involved in some capacity in television and/or radio, as well as studio shows.

The addition of Mota was first reported in February by Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. Mota, the son of longtime Dodger Manny Mota, worked for the Angels for the last 20 years. José Mota will call various games on radio, some on the Spanish broadcast and some on the English broadcast.

“I am so blessed to be able to follow in the footsteps of my father and I look forward to connecting with the Dodger fan base in Los Angeles and around the world in both English and Spanish in my new broadcast role,” Mota said in a statement.

Karros (Fox) and Mendoza (ESPN) both also have national TV gigs. Karros will call a number of home and road games as an analyst alongside Joe Davis on SportsNet LA, as well as appear on pre-and post-game shows on TV. Mendoza will serve as analyst for select road games alongside Davis on TV.

Willis will also call select road games alongside Davis on TV, and work some pre- and post-game shows on SportsNet LA. González will work in studio for SportsNet LA as well as pre- and post-game shows on the network.

Karros, Mendoza, and Willis working various road games means a reduced schedule for Orel Hershiser, the Dodgers’ lead analyst on SportsNet LA.

“I love the Dodgers and I love my job. I wanted to back off my schedule a little bit and this was the best way to do it,” Hershiser said to True Blue LA. “I brought it up and I’m glad the Dodgers are wanting me to be a significant part of the team still. I hope to be part of the team for a long time to come.”

The Dodgers say the newcomers are joining the current broadcast team, including Hershiser, Jaime Jarrín, Davis, Fernando Valenzuela, Charley Steiner, Rick Monday, Nomar Garciaparra, Pepe Yñiguez, Jerry Hairston Jr., John Hartung, Tim Neverett and Kirsten Watson.