Dodgers Double-A Tulsa affiliate announces 2022 coaching staff

The coaching staff for the Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate in Tulsa includes two who pitched for the team in recent seasons. The Drillers unveiled their 2022 coaching staff on Monday, under manager Scott Hennessey, whose return was announced in January.

Hennessey has managed Tulsa since 2017, and his staff includes bench coach Chris Gutierrez and hitting coach Brett Pill, who were also on the staff last season.

Ryan Dennick is the new Double-A pitching coach, after serving in the same capacity for High-A Great Lakes in 2021. Dennick pitched for the Drillers in 2015, a year that saw the left-hander spend two days on the 40-man roster. This is Dennick’s fifth season as a coach in the Dodgers system.

Luis Vasquez, who turns 36 in April, pitched 20 innings for Tulsa in 2019, and also made 12 relief appearances that season for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He’s the new bullpen coach for Tulsa, in his first year as a coach with the Dodgers.

Brandon Golden is the Drillers’ performance coach for a second straight season. Jesse Guffey is the team trainer after serving in the same role in 2021 for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. Devon Wright, in his first year with the Dodgers, is Tulsa’s video associate.

The Double-A season begins on April 8, with the Drillers on the road in Wichita (a Twins affiliate). Their home opener is Tuesday, April 12 against Amarillo (D-backs).