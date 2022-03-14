Fan gets tattoo on arm of Cody Bellinger’s autograph

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that ‘fan’ is short for fanatic. We were reminded on Monday that there are truly some Dodgers fanatics out there.

While signing autographs at camp, Cody Bellinger was told by a Dodgers fan that he’d get Bellinger’s autograph on his arm tattooed. Now if you’re Bellinger, you’re probably thinking this is just all fun and games, right?

Turns out the fan was 100 percent serious.

The Dodgers’ official Instagram page posted the clip of Bellinger signing the fan’s arm on Sunday. Just like you, I thought nothing of it. Well, the fan was truly a man of his word and got Bellinger’s autograph in permanent ink.

Man of his word! https://t.co/F0IjyORiiU — Cody Bellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) March 14, 2022

His artwork didn’t go unnoticed, as Bellinger saw the video and retweeted it, saying “Man of his word!”

There isn’t video of the fan’s encounter with Matt Beaty, but he must’ve told Beaty the exact same story because he got a tattoo of Beaty’s signature as well.

When @Cody_Bellinger says to get it tattooed and you follow through. pic.twitter.com/TMy4Pea9N0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 14, 2022

I’m not certain if this fan is done after two autographs, but at this rate you might as well try and get every player to autograph your arm, right?