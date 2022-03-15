Dodgers 2022 minor league coaching staffs

The Dodgers announced the coaching staffs throughout the minor leagues on Tuesday, including managers returning to roles at the top four affiliates.

Travis Barbary is the manager for Triple-A Oklahoma City, a spot he’s held since 2019. This is Barbary’s 28th season in the Dodgers organization, in roles that have included player, bullpen catcher, minor league hitting coach, catching coordinator, and minor league manager.

Scott Hennessey is back at the helm for Double-A Tulsa, where he’s been since 2017. Austin Chubb is manager for a second year at High-A Great Lakes, his sixth year as a Dodgers coach. John Shoemaker, the Dodgers captain of player development with over four decades in the organization, returns to manage Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Let’s look at the staffs at each level, with those in new positions italicized.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Chelsea Willette has been elevated to lead athletic trainer, and she’ll be joined on the training staff by Yuya Mukaihara.



Paul Fournier is the new performance coach. He brings an incredible 17 years of Major League experience. pic.twitter.com/m2OQ342Cz1 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) March 15, 2022

Manager: Travis Barbary

Hitting Coach: Manny Burriss

Pitching Coach: Dave Borkowski

Bullpen Coach: Justin DeFratus

Performance Coach: Paul Fornier

Head Athletic Trainer: Chelsea Willette

Assistant Athletic Trainer: Yuya Mukaihara

Video Associate: Jacob Samuels

Borkowski moved up after holding the same role at Double-A Tulsa since 2018. Jamey Wright was the pitching coach in Triple-A in 2021, and it’s unclear whether he still has a role in the organization.

Willette was assistant trainer with OKC last season. Fornier was the Phillies major league strength coach the last eight seasons.

Double-A Tulsa

Manager: Scott Hennessey

Hitting Coach: Brett Pill

Pitching Coach: Ryan Dennick

Bench Coach: Chris Gutierrez

Bullpen Coach: Luis Vasquez

Performance Coach: Brandon Golden

Athletic Trainer: Jesse Guffey

Video Associate: Devon Wright

Dennick (2015) and Vasquez (2019) pitched for Tulsa in recent years. Pill and Gutierrez are both in their second year with the Drillers.

High-A Great Lakes

Manager: Austin Chubb

Hitting Coach: Dylan Nasiatka

Pitching Coach: David Anderson

Bench Coach: Elian Herrera

Performance Coach: Ethan Quarles

Athletic Trainer: Griffin Boyte

Video Associate: Dagin Renck

Nasiatka was hitting coach in Low-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2021. Anderson was pitching coach last year at the Arizona Complex League.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Manager: John Shoemaker

Hitting Coach: O’Koyea Dickson

Pitching Coach: Ramon Troncoso

Pitching Coach: Durin O’Linger

Bench Coach: Daniel Nava

Performance Coach: Taylor Miller

Athletic Trainer: Ikuo Kato

Video Associate: Garrett Gastfield

This is Shoemaker’s 46th season with the Dodgers. This is the first year coaching for Dickson, who was drafted by the Dodgers in the 12th round in 2011, and played in seven games in the majors with Los Angeles in 2017. It’s also the first year coaching for Nava.

Troncoso and O’Linger will share pitching coach duties. O’Linger was in Great Lakes in 2021.

Arizona Complex League

Manager: Jair Fernandez

Hitting Coach: Danny Dorn

Hitting Coach: Ronny Paulino

Hitting Coach: Blake Gailen

Pitching Coach: Bobby Cuellar

Pitching Coach: Sean Coyne

Coach: Fumi Ishibashi

Coach: Johan Garcia

Performance Coach: Carlos Omana

Performance Coach: Juan Maldonado

Performance Coach: Noah Huff

Athletic Trainer: Jonathan Kirsch

Athletic Trainer: Akinori Maeda

Assistant, Performance Operations: Marlon Cairo

Video Associate: Delionte West

Video Associate: Joshua Freligh

Fernandez managed in the Dominican Summer League last season. Dorn managed the Arizona team in 2021, and is now a hitting coach.

Dominican Summer League

Manager: Dunior Zerpa

Manager: Cordell Hipolito

Hitting Coach: Johermyn Chavez

Hitting Coach: Sergio Mendez

Hitting Coach: Chase Aldridge

Pitching Coach: Andres Urbina

Pitching Coach: Roberto Giron

Pitching Coach: Raidel Chacon

Pitching Coach: Hector Rodriguez

Defensive Coordinator: Pedro Mega

Sr. Advisor, Campo Las Palmas: Antonio Bautista

Coach: Leury Bonilla

Assistant Pitching Coach: Eduardo Dominguez

Assistant Hitting Coach: Juan Diaz

Performance Coach: Walter Lindo

Performance Coach: Rafa Sepulveda

Performance Coach: Jose Gutierrez

Athletic Trainer: Alfredo Casillas

Athletic Trainer: Walter Martinez

Video Associate: Ransly Familia

Video Associate: Jimmie Feliz

The Dodgers have two teams in the Dominican Summer League.