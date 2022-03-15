Dodgers 2022 minor league coaching staffs

The Dodgers announced the coaching staffs throughout the minor leagues on Tuesday, including managers returning to roles at the top four affiliates.
Travis Barbary is the manager for Triple-A Oklahoma City, a spot he’s held since 2019. This is Barbary’s 28th season in the Dodgers organization, in roles that have included player, bullpen catcher, minor league hitting coach, catching coordinator, and minor league manager.
Scott Hennessey is back at the helm for Double-A Tulsa, where he’s been since 2017. Austin Chubb is manager for a second year at High-A Great Lakes, his sixth year as a Dodgers coach. John Shoemaker, the Dodgers captain of player development with over four decades in the organization, returns to manage Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.
Let’s look at the staffs at each level, with those in new positions italicized.
Triple-A Oklahoma City
Chelsea Willette has been elevated to lead athletic trainer, and she’ll be joined on the training staff by Yuya Mukaihara.— Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) March 15, 2022
Paul Fournier is the new performance coach. He brings an incredible 17 years of Major League experience. pic.twitter.com/m2OQ342Cz1
Manager: Travis Barbary
Hitting Coach: Manny Burriss
Pitching Coach: Dave Borkowski
Bullpen Coach: Justin DeFratus
Performance Coach: Paul Fornier
Head Athletic Trainer: Chelsea Willette
Assistant Athletic Trainer: Yuya Mukaihara
Video Associate: Jacob Samuels
Borkowski moved up after holding the same role at Double-A Tulsa since 2018. Jamey Wright was the pitching coach in Triple-A in 2021, and it’s unclear whether he still has a role in the organization.
Willette was assistant trainer with OKC last season. Fornier was the Phillies major league strength coach the last eight seasons.
Double-A Tulsa
Manager: Scott Hennessey
Hitting Coach: Brett Pill
Pitching Coach: Ryan Dennick
Bench Coach: Chris Gutierrez
Bullpen Coach: Luis Vasquez
Performance Coach: Brandon Golden
Athletic Trainer: Jesse Guffey
Video Associate: Devon Wright
Dennick (2015) and Vasquez (2019) pitched for Tulsa in recent years. Pill and Gutierrez are both in their second year with the Drillers.
High-A Great Lakes
Manager: Austin Chubb
Hitting Coach: Dylan Nasiatka
Pitching Coach: David Anderson
Bench Coach: Elian Herrera
Performance Coach: Ethan Quarles
Athletic Trainer: Griffin Boyte
Video Associate: Dagin Renck
Nasiatka was hitting coach in Low-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2021. Anderson was pitching coach last year at the Arizona Complex League.
Low-A Rancho Cucamonga
Manager: John Shoemaker
Hitting Coach: O’Koyea Dickson
Pitching Coach: Ramon Troncoso
Pitching Coach: Durin O’Linger
Bench Coach: Daniel Nava
Performance Coach: Taylor Miller
Athletic Trainer: Ikuo Kato
Video Associate: Garrett Gastfield
This is Shoemaker’s 46th season with the Dodgers. This is the first year coaching for Dickson, who was drafted by the Dodgers in the 12th round in 2011, and played in seven games in the majors with Los Angeles in 2017. It’s also the first year coaching for Nava.
Troncoso and O’Linger will share pitching coach duties. O’Linger was in Great Lakes in 2021.
Arizona Complex League
Manager: Jair Fernandez
Hitting Coach: Danny Dorn
Hitting Coach: Ronny Paulino
Hitting Coach: Blake Gailen
Pitching Coach: Bobby Cuellar
Pitching Coach: Sean Coyne
Coach: Fumi Ishibashi
Coach: Johan Garcia
Performance Coach: Carlos Omana
Performance Coach: Juan Maldonado
Performance Coach: Noah Huff
Athletic Trainer: Jonathan Kirsch
Athletic Trainer: Akinori Maeda
Assistant, Performance Operations: Marlon Cairo
Video Associate: Delionte West
Video Associate: Joshua Freligh
Fernandez managed in the Dominican Summer League last season. Dorn managed the Arizona team in 2021, and is now a hitting coach.
Dominican Summer League
Manager: Dunior Zerpa
Manager: Cordell Hipolito
Hitting Coach: Johermyn Chavez
Hitting Coach: Sergio Mendez
Hitting Coach: Chase Aldridge
Pitching Coach: Andres Urbina
Pitching Coach: Roberto Giron
Pitching Coach: Raidel Chacon
Pitching Coach: Hector Rodriguez
Defensive Coordinator: Pedro Mega
Sr. Advisor, Campo Las Palmas: Antonio Bautista
Coach: Leury Bonilla
Assistant Pitching Coach: Eduardo Dominguez
Assistant Hitting Coach: Juan Diaz
Performance Coach: Walter Lindo
Performance Coach: Rafa Sepulveda
Performance Coach: Jose Gutierrez
Athletic Trainer: Alfredo Casillas
Athletic Trainer: Walter Martinez
Video Associate: Ransly Familia
Video Associate: Jimmie Feliz
The Dodgers have two teams in the Dominican Summer League.
