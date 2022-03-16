Dodgers opening day now April 8 at Coors Field with revised 2022 MLB schedule

The Dodgers will open the regular season against the Rockies at Coors Field for the second straight year, thanks to a revised schedule unveiled on Wednesday.

It’s Dodgers in Colorado on Friday, April 8 to start a three-game series against the division rivals. Los Angeles starts with a five-game road trip that also includes two interleague games in Minnesota against the Twins on April 12-13.

April 14 is the home opener at Dodger Stadium, a four-game series against the Reds that includes Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s major league debut.

Falling on a Thursday, the Dodgers’ home opener is a rare night game, with a 7:10 p.m. PT start.

As the lockout dragged on for 99 days, MLB canceled a week’s worth of games at two separate times. The first of those weeks will hold, but in the form of postponements.

The Dodgers were originally scheduled to open the season at home with four games against the Rockies and three games against the Diamondbacks. Three of the four games against Colorado will be tacked onto the end of the season, from October 3-5 at Dodger Stadium, making for a unique finish. The Dodgers were already slated to host the Rockies to September 30 to October 2, so they will now close the regular season with a six-game series against the Rockies in six days.

The other Dodgers-Rockies game was added to Wednesday, July 6, which was previously an off day for both teams. That marks the end of a three-game series from July 4-6 at Dodger Stadium.

The three home games against the Diamondbacks will be spread throughout the season:

Tuesday, May 17 (doubleheader, the middle day of a three-day series)

Monday, September 19 (was previously an off day for both teams)

Tuesday, September 20 (doubleheader)

Those latter two games are part of a now-five-game series over four days in Los Angeles, from September 19-22.

The final day of the 2022 regular season was originally set for Sunday, October 2, but will now end on Wednesday, October 5.

In addition to four games against the Angels — two each in Los Angeles and Anaheim — the Dodgers’ interleague schedule features 16 games against the American League Central.

Dodgers 2022 interleague opponents Team Location Dates Team Location Dates Twins Minnesota April 12-13 Tigers Dodger Stadium April 29-May 1 White Sox Chicago June 7-9 Angels Dodger Stadium June 14-15 Guardians Dodger Stadium June 17-19 Angels Anaheim July 15-16 Twins Dodger Stadium August 9-10 Royals Kansas City August 12-14

The Twins, Tigers, and Guardians each make their first trip to Dodger Stadium since 2014.

The All-Star Game will be at Dodger Stadium on July 19, the first time the midsummer classic is in Los Angeles since 1980.