 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mookie Betts says hip issues are behind him

After dealing with the injury for much of last season, Betts is ready to play.

By Samantha Carleton
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After dealing with a bone spur in his right hip for much of the 2021 season, Mookie Betts is feeling much better.

The outfielder says he didn’t require any MRIs or other examinations before spring training, according to Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times.

Though Betts has been a full participant in spring training so far, manager Dave Roberts indicated that he would likely proceed with caution when it came to Betts and ramp him up slowly.

“He looks normal,” Roberts said. “I haven’t seen him certainly push himself yet...As we kind of get more into baseball activity, I think we’ll know more.”

Dodgers Links

MLB.com’s Juan Toribio has three big questions for the Dodgers, mostly about their pitching.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report gives the Dodgers’ signing of Clayton Kershaw a B+ in his report card of recent deals.

Get even more hyped up for the season with DJ Severe’s mashup of 2021 Dodgers walkup songs.

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...