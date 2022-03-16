Mookie Betts says hip issues are behind him

After dealing with a bone spur in his right hip for much of the 2021 season, Mookie Betts is feeling much better.

The outfielder says he didn’t require any MRIs or other examinations before spring training, according to Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times.

Though Betts has been a full participant in spring training so far, manager Dave Roberts indicated that he would likely proceed with caution when it came to Betts and ramp him up slowly.

“He looks normal,” Roberts said. “I haven’t seen him certainly push himself yet...As we kind of get more into baseball activity, I think we’ll know more.”

