Shane Greene back with Dodgers on minor league contract

The Dodgers added a new face to the team on Wednesday, a former Brave with whom they were quite familiar.

That’s right, Shane Greene is back with Los Angeles.

The veteran pitcher signed a minor league contract this time around with the Dodgers, which includes an invitation to major league camp in spring training. The right-hander pitched in nine games with the Dodgers in 2021 after signing in August.

Greene pitched for both the Braves and Dodgers last season, posting a 7.23 ERA and 6.72 FIP in 28 games, with 24 strikeouts and 14 walks in 23⅔ innings. That included a 4.05 ERA in 6⅔ innings with Los Angeles, before getting released during the final week of the season.

On August 25 in San Diego, Greene pitched a perfect 16th inning to close out the longest MLB game of the last two seasons. Technically, Greene pitched on August 26, since they game extended well past midnight, and in doing so he earned a save, one of 10 different Dodgers pitchers to record a save in 2021.

With Greene, the Dodgers have 26 non-roster invitees in major league camp, including 12 pitchers. One of them, Beau Burrows, is expected to start Friday’s spring training opener against Milwaukee.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said RHP Beau Burrows will likely start #CactusLeague game vs. Brewers on Friday — Kirsten Watson (@kirsten_watson) March 16, 2022

Green in eight major league seasons has a 4.52 ERA, 4.05 FIP, and 67 saves, with 437 strikeouts and 171 walks in 467⅔ innings