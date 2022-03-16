Former Dodgers LHP Andrew Vasquez signs 1-year contract with Blue Jays

Andrew Vasquez pitched a few games for the Dodgers in the season’s final month, and parlayed that as a free agent into a major league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, signed on Tuesday.

Vasquez will get $800,000 with Toronto.

The Dodgers acquired the left-hander on August 31 from the Twins in a minor league trade for catcher Steve Berman, then was added to the roster a few days later. Vasquez pitched in two games for the Dodgers against the Giants in a crucial September series, striking out three of his six batters faced. He allowed one single and an unearned run in his 1⅔ innings.

The Dodgers used a franchise-record 39 different pitchers in 2021. Vasquez was one of five (along with Neftalí Féliz, Yefry Ramírez, Conner Greene, and Justin Turner) to post a 0.00 ERA with Los Angeles.

On the tender deadline of November 30, Vasquez was not tendered a contract by the Dodgers, making him a free agent.

The Rancho Cucamonga native has pitched in parts of three seasons with the Twins and Dodgers, with an 8.10 ERA in 12 games and 6⅔ innings, with 10 strikeouts and four walks.

Vasquez has 45 days of major league service time and one option year remaining.