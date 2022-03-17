Danny Duffy signs back with Dodgers, per reports

Veteran left-hander Danny Duffy is back with the Dodgers, looking for a second chance at playing with his favorite team growing up.

Free-agent pitcher Danny Duffy in agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal with an option, pending physical, according to a source familiar with the situation. First to mention talks: @Feinsand. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 18, 2022

Danny Duffy is in agreement on a one-year deal with the Dodgers, pending physical, source tells The Athletic. Has a club option for 2023. @MarkFeinsand and @ByRobertMurray were on it. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 18, 2022

The Dodgers acquired Duffy from the Royals on July 29, hoping to add pitching help down the stretch, either as a starter or in relief. But he never recovered from the left flexor tendon strain that landed him on the injured list with Kansas City in July.

Duffy had surgery to repair the flexor tendon in October, and told Andy McCullough at the Athletic in December that he hoped to be ready to pitch by June.

Duffy, who turned 33 in December, had a 2.51 ERA and 3.40 FIP in 13 games with the Royals in 2021, with 65 strikeouts and 22 walks in 61 innings.

Duffy never pitched for the Dodgers, his favorite team growing up, and was transferred to the 60-day injured list on August 9. On October 20, Los Angeles sent minor league pitcher Zach Willeman to Kansas City as the player to be named later to complete the trade.

In 2021, Duffy made $15.5 million in the final season of a five-year contract, with the Royals paying his remaining salary as part of the trade with the Dodgers.

In 11 major league seasons, all with the Royals, Duffy has a 3.95 ERA (110 ERA+) and 4.17 FIP in 234 games, including 204 starts, with 1,048 strikeouts in 1,172⅓ innings.