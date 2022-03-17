David Price sat out the 2020 season and has been trying to find his place on the Dodgers ever since. Now, he says he’s feeling better and is more ready than ever to make waves.

“I’m here to prove myself,” he told MLB.com’s Juan Toribio. “I haven’t thrown my best baseball for the Dodgers, and that is something I look forward to doing. I want to earn it.”

After what he calls a more normal offseason, Price says his arm is feeling better. He’s eyeing a spot as a starter but isn’t ruling out more relief appearances, either.

“I’m confident in David in any role,” manager Dave Roberts said to the L.A. Times’s Jack Harris. “I think he’s healthy and expect him to be even better than he was last year.”

Price went 5-2 in 11 starts and 39 total appearances last season, ending with a 4.03 ERA.

