Dodgers major league coaching staff remains intact for 2022

The Dodgers announced their major league coaching staff for 2022 on Friday, and it looks an awful lot like the staff from 2021.

Manager Dave Roberts is under contract through 2022, which will be his seventh season at the helm. Roberts has expressed a desire for a contract extension this offseason, and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said such conversations were likely to happen.

In the last week, both Roberts and Friedman have said that an extension for the manager is close, but nothing has been announced just yet.

Bench coach Bob Geren has been on Roberts’ staff since the beginning, in 2016. Clayton McCullough joined the Dodgers in 2015, first as the minor league field coordinator, including overseeing the alternate training site at USC during 2020. Last season, McCullough transitioned to major league first base coach, where he’ll return for 2022.

Both Geren and McCullough interviewed for the Mets managerial vacancy, but did not advance to the final round. New York hired Buck Showalter as manager on December 18.

Third base coach Dino Ebel will return for a fourth season, and will also coach infielders.

Mark Prior is back for his fifth year on Roberts’ staff. This will be his third year as pitching coach, after he was the bullpen coach in 2018-19.

Connor McGuinness is back for a third year as assistant pitching coach. Prior to that, he was a Dodgers minor league pitching coach at both Class-A levels from 2017-19, where he coached Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Victor González, Andre Jackson, Justin Bruihl, and Darien Núñez, all of whom are currently on LA’s 40-man roster.

Josh Bard is the Dodgers bullpen coach for the fifth season of the last seven years. In between, he was the Yankees bench coach under Aaron Boone in 2018-19.

The three-headed hitting coaching staff is back as well. Brant Brown and Robert Van Scoyoc both hold the title of hitting coach. Van Scoyoc enters his fourth year in that role, and was a Dodgers hitting consultant in 2016-17. Brown was also hitting strategist in 2018-19, and 2022 will be his third year as hitting coach.

Aaron Bates is the assistant hitting coach for a fourth season. He’s had a hybrid role that also includes working with farm affiliates as the director of hitting for the minor league system. Bates will be in his eighth year as a coach in the Dodgers’ system, including serving as hitting coach at several minor league levels.

Danny Lehmann is back as game planning and communications coach, a role he also held in 2018, 2020, and 2021. He was a special assistant in 2019, and a video scout with the club from 2015-17.