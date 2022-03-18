Jimmy Nelson, Danny Duffy, team options, the injured list, and Dodgers’ 40-man roster space

Jimmy Nelson and Danny Duffy are both officially back with the Dodgers, both signing one-year contracts with a team option for 2023, while rehabbing from injuries. Nelson’s deal became official on Thursday, and Duffy on Friday.

The timing of the moves allowed the Dodgers to maneuver with just one spot on the 40-man roster. Dustin May was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday to create room on the roster for Nelson, then Nelson landed on the 60-day IL on Friday morning to make room for Duffy.

Just an hour later, Freddie Freeman’s contract was finalized, and Duffy was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room.

Nelson is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he had last August along with right flexor tendon repair. He’s expected to miss most of this season while rehabbing, though Nelson told Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register that he’s targeting a September return.

The Dodgers traded for Duffy in July, but the former Royals pitcher never pitched for the Dodgers. He had a flexor tendon injury that required surgery in October, but hopes to pitch by June this season.

Duffy has a $7 million option for 2023, per Robert Murray of FanSided, that can increase to $10 million with at least 15 games and 15 innings pitched in 2022. This year, Duffy will make “roughly $3 million,” per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

Nelson is signed for 2022 plus a club option for 2023. He’ll earn $700,000 this year, the minimum MLB salary per the new collective bargaining agreement, per Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic. His 2023 option is for $1.1 million, with performance bonuses.

Duffy and Nelson are two of eight Dodgers signed through this season with options for 2023. The team holds options on Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson, Duffy, and Nelson. AJ Pollock has a player option for next year, as does Trevor Bauer, who is currently on administrative leave while under MLB investigation.

Infielder Hanser Alberto’s reported deal with the Dodgers also calls for a club option in 2023, though that hasn’t yet been made official by the team.