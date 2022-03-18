Dodgers spring training games are here

Though 19 days after the original schedule planned, the Dodgers’ spring training schedule finally starts today. On Friday afternoon, the Dodgers host the Brewers at Camelback Ranch at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Joe Davis and Eric Karros will call the Dodgers’ first two spring games on TV, from the SportsNet LA studios in El Segundo. Karros is one of five new additions to the Dodgers broadcast team for 2022, and will be an analyst for select home and road games alongside Davis during the regular season.

“As a kid from Southern California, I could never have imagined playing for the Dodgers, let alone having the opportunity to ‘call’ Dodger baseball,” Karros said Monday in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back to work at Dodger Stadium.”

MLB Network will simulcast the SportsNet LA broadcast of this game against the Brewers, but that will be blacked out for folks in the greater Los Angeles television market.

The Dodgers play 18 exhibition games on the spring schedule in 19 days, including 15 games in Arizona followed by three Freeway Series games against the Angels in Anaheim and Los Angeles. Of the Dodgers’ Cactus League games in Arizona, nine will be played at Camelback Ranch.

Spring training opener game info