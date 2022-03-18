Dodgers vs. Brewers spring training game chat

There is an actual baseball game today, albeit an exhibition contest. The excitement still reigns, however, after a 99-day lockout that made the offseason much longer than it should have been.

Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers in their Cactus League opener against the Brewers at Camelback Ranch. It’s early in the spring, so don’t expect longer than an inning or two from any of the pitchers.

Listed on the game roster for the Dodgers to pitch after Kershaw, in some order, include Brusdar Graterol, Alex Vesia, and Garrett Cleavinger, plus non-roster invitees Sam Gaviglio and Beau Burrows.

Dodgers-Brewers lineups Pos Brewers Pos Dodgers Pos Brewers Pos Dodgers 2B Peterson (L) SS Turner SS Adames 3B Turner LF Yelich (L) C Smith RF Renfroe LF Pollock 1B Hiura CF Bellinger (L) 3B Brosseau DH Taylor CF Ray (L) 2B Lux (L) C Feliciano 1B Beaty (L) DH White RF Raley (L)

The Dodgers lineup includes several regulars — Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Will Smith, AJ Pollock, Cody Bellinger, and Chris Taylor. A week ago, manager Dave Roberts said in the early going that regulars would probably get about two at-bats per game, and that even with the shortened spring they don’t want to rush things, at least not right away.

“It’s kind of threading the needle, on ramping them up but not trying to put them in harm’s way,” Roberts said.

Friday is a busy day at Camelback Ranch.

Not only did Freddie Freeman’s six-year, $162 million contract get finalized, but so did the one-year contract for Danny Duffy, which includes a club option for 2023.

Duffy and Jimmy Nelson were both placed on the 60-day injured list Friday to create roster room. Nelson finalized his one-year deal with an option on Thursday.

The Dodgers major league coaching staff from last year have all returned for 2022.

Though he’s not in the lineup on Friday, Freeman is the big story on Friday for the Dodgers. Here he is, introducing himself to various new teammates.

Spring training opener game info