Kenley Jansen says goodbye to the Dodgers

Kenley Jansen was the longest-tenured player on the Dodgers, having signed with them in November 2004, as a catcher. After 17 years in the organization, Jansen moved on, signing a one-year, $16 million contract with the Braves on Friday.

On Friday night, Jansen posted a heartfelt farewell to the Dodgers and their fans on Instagram.

Here is the text of Jansen’s Instagram post, in case it does not load on the page:

Today was a day filled with emotions.

First, thank you to the @Dodgers organization and all the fans who bleed blue. Your love (including that tough love) helped make me the man I am today.

I joined the @Dodgers in 2004 when I was a 17 yr old kid from Curacao. I was apart of the organization for more than half of my life. They believed in me and gave me a 2nd chance as a pitcher after I couldn’t hit A-ball pitching .It worked out better than I could have ever imagined: most Saves in Dodgers history, 2 Trevor Hoffman Awards, 3 MLB All Star Games, and a member of the 1000 Strike Out Club. We enjoyed so much success, capped off by the WS win in 2020!

Last, an extra special thanks to to all the valets, attendants, clubbies, day care workers, training staff, medical staff, coaching staff, front office personnel, and especially teammates who made me and my family feel welcomed every time we came to Dodger Stadium.

God Bless Always…❤️

Jansen switched from behind the plate to on the mound during the 2009 season, and within a year he made it to the majors leagues. He pitched for 12 seasons with the Dodgers, his signature cutter confounding batters far more often than not.

Jansen, the Dodgers’ all-time leader in saves, games pitched, and strikeouts, got a pair of video tributes on Twitter — one from the Dodgers, and another from MLB Network:

The kid from Curaçao. Thank you, 74. pic.twitter.com/qH0cCnBzzT — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 19, 2022

2 NL Reliever of the Year Awards, 350 saves and a World Series ring!



A look back at @kenleyjansen74's 12 seasons with the @Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/3lRAiMbMv2 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 19, 2022

Dodgers fans won’t have to wait very long to give their own tribute to Jansen. The Dodgers host the Braves during their first homestand of the season, from April 18-20.