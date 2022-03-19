 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Every Dodgers bobblehead giveaway in 2022

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Mookie Betts (October 3) is one of a number of Dodgers bobblehead giveaways during the 2022 regular season at Dodger Stadium.
Mookie Betts (October 3) is one of a number of Dodgers bobblehead giveaways during the 2022 regular season at Dodger Stadium.
Photo: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers this week unveiled their promotional schedule for 2022. Included are at least 14 bobblehead giveaways at Dodger Stadium.

Newly-elected Hall of Famer Gil Hodges gets a special edition bobblehead on June 4. Will Smith (April 18), Trea Turner (June 30), and Dustin May (September 22) get their first Dodgers bobbleheads as well.

There are open dates — August 10, 20, and 23, September 24, and October 4 — with promotional items to be named later, and if I’m a betting person I’d wager on a Freddie Freeman bobblehead on one of those dates.

Here is the schedule of Dodgers bobbleheads. For more promotional items, click here.

  • Saturday, April 16 — Maury Wills
  • Monday, April 18 — Will Smith
  • Saturday, April 30 — Kirk Gibson
  • Thursday, May 12 — Max Muncy
  • Saturday, May 14 — Don Drysdale
  • Monday, May 16 — Walker Buehler
  • Tuesday, May 31 — Julio Urías
  • Saturday, June 4 — Gil Hodges
  • Thursday, June 30 — Trea Turner
  • Tuesday, July 5 — Chris Taylor
  • Thursday, July 21 — Cody Bellinger
  • Tuesday, July 26 — Clayton Kershaw
  • Thursday, September 22 — Dustin May
  • Monday, October 3 — Mookie Betts

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...