Every Dodgers bobblehead giveaway in 2022

The Dodgers this week unveiled their promotional schedule for 2022. Included are at least 14 bobblehead giveaways at Dodger Stadium.

Newly-elected Hall of Famer Gil Hodges gets a special edition bobblehead on June 4. Will Smith (April 18), Trea Turner (June 30), and Dustin May (September 22) get their first Dodgers bobbleheads as well.

There are open dates — August 10, 20, and 23, September 24, and October 4 — with promotional items to be named later, and if I’m a betting person I’d wager on a Freddie Freeman bobblehead on one of those dates.

Here is the schedule of Dodgers bobbleheads. For more promotional items, click here.