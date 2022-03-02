It’s always fun to see who our favorite players are when they’re off the field. Clayton Kershaw’s deadly seriousness on the mound gives way to a much lighter personality, and Mookie Betts becomes a gamer/bowler/all-around renaissance man. But Joe Kelly is always Joe Kelly.

“I’ve always been myself,” Kelly said in an interview with Dodger Talk’s David Vassegh last week. “It’s got me into trouble, it’s got me out of trouble. Being organic is what people want to see.”

As for what Joe Kelly wants to see, he said in the same interview that there’s mutual interest in him returning to the Dodgers. And whenever Opening Day happens, he’ll be ready for it.

“Rehab has been good,” Kelly said of the work he’s been doing to heal from a right biceps strain. “I’ve been throwing some pretty good long toss. And the other days I don’t throw, I’m here at practice throwing with the kids, so arm is definitely going to be ready for the season.”

