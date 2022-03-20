Dodgers react to Kenley Jansen signing with Atlanta

The Braves’ one-year deal with Kenley Jansen was announced on Friday night, which meant Saturday morning was the first chance his former teammates shared their reactions to the best relief pitcher in Dodgers history headed elsewhere.

Manager Dave Roberts called Jansen “as dependable as any in the history of the history of the game.” Here are the full comments from Roberts, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times:

Dave Roberts on Kenley Jansen: pic.twitter.com/WqKx8FeXJb — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) March 19, 2022

Here is the full story from Harris on Saturday.

Juan Toribio at MLB.com wrote about the Dodgers options to close games now that Jansen is gone, including Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, and Daniel Hudson.

Toribio also included reaction from Roberts, Clayton Kershaw, and Austin Barnes. Here’s an extended answer from Kershaw, who was teammates with the catcher Jansen in the minors 16 years ago:

Asked #Dodgers Clayton Kershaw about Kenley Jansen joining the Braves. Here's what he said: pic.twitter.com/kFEmgkOe5e — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 19, 2022

On Friday night, Justin Turner shared his thoughts on Jansen on Instagram.

The text from Turner’s post:

8 years with the greatest closer in @Dodgers history. We had ups and downs, celebrations and heart breaks, weddings and more weddings, mine and yours. You’re a legend brotha and it won’t be the same without you around. And although you are starting a new chapter, we will always be champs in Dodger blue. Love you bro

