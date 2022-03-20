Dodgers react to Kenley Jansen signing with Atlanta

The Braves’ one-year deal with Kenley Jansen was announced on Friday night, which meant Saturday morning was the first chance his former teammates shared their reactions to the best relief pitcher in Dodgers history headed elsewhere.
Manager Dave Roberts called Jansen “as dependable as any in the history of the history of the game.” Here are the full comments from Roberts, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times:
Dave Roberts on Kenley Jansen: pic.twitter.com/WqKx8FeXJb— Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) March 19, 2022
Here is the full story from Harris on Saturday.
Juan Toribio at MLB.com wrote about the Dodgers options to close games now that Jansen is gone, including Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, and Daniel Hudson.
Toribio also included reaction from Roberts, Clayton Kershaw, and Austin Barnes. Here’s an extended answer from Kershaw, who was teammates with the catcher Jansen in the minors 16 years ago:
Asked #Dodgers Clayton Kershaw about Kenley Jansen joining the Braves. Here's what he said: pic.twitter.com/kFEmgkOe5e— Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 19, 2022
On Friday night, Justin Turner shared his thoughts on Jansen on Instagram.
The text from Turner’s post:
8 years with the greatest closer in @Dodgers history. We had ups and downs, celebrations and heart breaks, weddings and more weddings, mine and yours. You’re a legend brotha and it won’t be the same without you around. And although you are starting a new chapter, we will always be champs in Dodger blue. Love you bro
MLB news
- When Freddie Freeman first joined his new Dodgers teammates on Friday morning, Roberts had non-roster catcher Carson Taylor, the team’s fourth-round draft pick in 2020 introduce Freeman — his favorite player growing up — to the clubhouse. Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic talked to Taylor about the experience.
- Ronald Blum at the Associated Press detailed the late movement in labor negotiations that produced a new collective bargaining agreement on March 11.
- Carlos Correa signing a three-year deal with the Twins was a stunner. Anthony Castrovince at MLB.com looks at what that means for the American League.
- The Padres traded for Luke Voit on Friday. Ben Fadden at Gaslamp Ball has more.
- Old friend Zack Greinke re-joining the Royals, his first team, gets analyzed by Patrick Dubuque and Mark Barry at Baseball Prospectus.
Loading comments...