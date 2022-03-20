Dodgers look for first victory of spring training

The Dodgers could go winless in spring training and I wouldn’t be concerned. With that being said, let’s try and not do that.

Through the first two games this spring, the Dodgers are still looking for that first victory. They kicked off the 2022 campaign with a tie against the Brewers and fell by one run to the Mariners on Saturday.

The first six names in today’s lineup are familiar names. Jason Martin gets the start in right field, who has been the hottest hitter through the first two games. He’s hit a home run in back-to-back games.

Michael Busch will see his first action of the spring at second base. Busch is one of the top prospects in LA’s system and is considered a Top 100 prospect in baseball by some outlets. In 2021 with the Tulsa Drillers, Busch hit .267/.386/.484 with 20 home runs and 67 RBI in 107 games.

In center field will be James Outman, who is 2-for-3 this spring. Outman was added to LA’s 40-man roster during the offseason.

Starting lineups

Game info