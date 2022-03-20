Freddie Freeman will make spring debut on Tuesday, Max Muncy will make debut on Monday

Don’t worry Dodgers fans, you don’t have to wait much longer to see Freddie Freeman in a spring training game.

While speaking with Kirsten Watson following Sunday’s tie, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided some updates on when we can see some key guys make their spring debuts.

"Tomorrow we'll see Muncy, Freddie on Tuesday, and then Mookie on Wednesday." Dave Roberts with @kirsten_watson on his plan to get the regulars built up as #DodgersST progresses. pic.twitter.com/zuxePNZiM5 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 20, 2022

For those following at home:

Monday: Max Muncy

Tuesday: Freddie Freeman

Wednesday: Mookie Betts

We’ll start with Monday, as it’s pretty good to hear that Muncy will be back. Last week, Roberts said he expects to see Muncy by Opening Day. A week prior to that, Muncy said he should be good to go as well.

Muncy hurt the elbow on a play at first base against the Brewers on October 3, the final day of the regular season. At the end of November, Muncy said on ‘High Heat’ that he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.

Muncy’s status was a huge question mark entering the season, so it’s going to be great to see him in a game for the first time since the devastating injury.

As for Freeman, we’ll finally get to see him in a game on Tuesday. He was signed last week, but it’s obviously going to take him some time to get situated with his brand new team.

Finally, Betts will suit up on Wednesday. He doesn’t have a reported injury, as Roberts hasn’t mentioned anything. They might be just giving him some extra rest leading up to the season.