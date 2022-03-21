Hanser Alberto hasn’t reported to camp due to visa issue

Last week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said a player hadn’t reported to camp yet, but declined to say who.
It looks like the player is newly signed free agent Hanser Alberto, who has a visa issue and still isn’t able to come to the United States yet. He confirmed the news on his Twitter page.
Yessssss https://t.co/Vzdi7q1zlK— Hanser Alberto (@elpotroalberto) March 20, 2022
Alberto signed a contract with LA on March 13, but the deal hasn’t been made official. Once he’s able to join the Dodgers in Arizona, his signing will be made official and he’ll be added to the 40-man roster.
