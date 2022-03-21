 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hanser Alberto hasn’t reported to camp due to visa issue

He hasn’t been added to the 40-man roster yet

By Blake Harris
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said a player hadn’t reported to camp yet, but declined to say who.

It looks like the player is newly signed free agent Hanser Alberto, who has a visa issue and still isn’t able to come to the United States yet. He confirmed the news on his Twitter page.

Alberto signed a contract with LA on March 13, but the deal hasn’t been made official. Once he’s able to join the Dodgers in Arizona, his signing will be made official and he’ll be added to the 40-man roster.

