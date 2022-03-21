Max Muncy in lineup for first time this spring

Lost in the excitement of Freddie Freeman making his spring debut on Tuesday is another Dodger who will be making his spring debut today.

Max Muncy will be in the Dodgers lineup and will be playing third base. For Muncy, this will be his first game action since the last day of the regular season, when a freak injury at first base caused him to tear the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.

Luckily for Muncy, he avoided Tommy John surgery during the offseason.

A few weeks ago, Muncy joined Dodger Talk and provided an update on his recovery, saying he’d likely be ready for Opening Day.

It’s coming along. It feels pretty good. We’ve been swinging a bat lately. It’s progressing well. The lockout helps, but it’s a little tricky. I’m getting more time to get healthy but I’m not being able to work with my guys on the staff. I can’t even talk to them. I’d be getting better treatment if I was getting worked on by them. It’s the unfortunate circumstances. It does give me a chance to get healthy but I’m not getting the full extent of what I could be getting. I think even before the lockout it was looking like I’d be ready for Opening Day. I still think we’re on track for that now. It’s feeling strong and healthy. It’s a little stiff, but that’s to be expected. We’re working through it and it should be good to go.

Personally, I thought there was a chance we wouldn’t see Muncy for a good portion of the 2022 season. The fact he’s back and his elbow is healthy is amazing news.

