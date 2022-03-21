Chris Taylor had minor procedure on elbow during offseason

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, utility-man Chris Taylor had a “minor procedure” on his right elbow in November.

Taylor is slated to play second base on Thursday — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) March 21, 2022

Taylor has yet to play in the field yet this spring, but the expectation is that he’ll play second base on Thursday.

Roberts added that Taylor spent majority of the offseason rehabbing his elbow and is currently on a throwing program, but the team is being extra cautious in his buildup.

Prior to the lockout, Taylor and the Dodgers agreed to a four-year contract.

Other news and notes

AJ Pollock was scratched from the Dodgers’ lineup. Roberts said it was due to ‘general body soreness’

Bobby Wahl, Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol, Garrett Cleavinger and Caleb Ferguson are expected to follow Andre Jackson out of the bullpen today

Walker Buehler will make his spring debut on Tuesday, along with Freddie Freeman

Speaking of Freeman, here’s a first look at him in a Dodgers jersey