 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chris Taylor had minor procedure on elbow during offseason

He’s expected to play second base later this week

By Blake Harris
/ new
NLCS: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, utility-man Chris Taylor had a “minor procedure” on his right elbow in November.

Taylor has yet to play in the field yet this spring, but the expectation is that he’ll play second base on Thursday.

Roberts added that Taylor spent majority of the offseason rehabbing his elbow and is currently on a throwing program, but the team is being extra cautious in his buildup.

Prior to the lockout, Taylor and the Dodgers agreed to a four-year contract.

Other news and notes

  • AJ Pollock was scratched from the Dodgers’ lineup. Roberts said it was due to ‘general body soreness’
  • Bobby Wahl, Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol, Garrett Cleavinger and Caleb Ferguson are expected to follow Andre Jackson out of the bullpen today
  • Walker Buehler will make his spring debut on Tuesday, along with Freddie Freeman
  • Speaking of Freeman, here’s a first look at him in a Dodgers jersey

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...