Dodgers have three games on TBS for ‘Tuesday Night Baseball’

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced a new season-long “MLB on TBS Tuesday Night” franchise that will debut in April.

The 2022 season will mark the start of the seven-year rights extension between Turner Sports and Major League Baseball highlighted by a season-long Tuesday night game of the week and expansive live MLB Postseason game coverage. The season-long Tuesday night MLB franchise will include 30-minute pregame and postgame studio shows each week.

The first half schedule was released, featuring three Dodgers games.

April 19: Braves at Dodgers

May 3: Giants at Dodgers

June 7: Dodgers at White Sox

Here’s a look at the full first-half schedule that goes through June:

Links