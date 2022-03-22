Dodgers have three games on TBS for ‘Tuesday Night Baseball’

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced a new season-long “MLB on TBS Tuesday Night” franchise that will debut in April.
The 2022 season will mark the start of the seven-year rights extension between Turner Sports and Major League Baseball highlighted by a season-long Tuesday night game of the week and expansive live MLB Postseason game coverage. The season-long Tuesday night MLB franchise will include 30-minute pregame and postgame studio shows each week.
The first half schedule was released, featuring three Dodgers games.
April 19: Braves at Dodgers
May 3: Giants at Dodgers
June 7: Dodgers at White Sox
Here’s a look at the full first-half schedule that goes through June:
Links
- Bobby Miller came in at No. 35 on CBS Sports’ Top 50 prospects rankings
- Speaking of CBS Sports, they ranked the top infields in all of baseball. You’ll be pretty excited to see where they ranked the Dodgers
- MLB’s universal DH is here: What it means — and doesn’t mean — might surprise you. Bradford Doolittle for ESPN puts the assumptions to the test.
