Freddie Freeman makes Dodgers debut behind Walker Buehler; Chris Taylor starts at 2B

Freddie Freeman is penciled into a Dodgers lineup for the first time, starting at first base and batting third on Tuesday afternoon against the Reds at Camelback Ranch.

Freeman’s six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers became official on Friday, and he’s spent the last few days getting familiarized with Camelback Ranch, taking batting practice, and participating in workouts.

Dodgers-Reds lineups Pos Reds Pos Dodgers Pos Reds Pos Dodgers 2B India SS Turner 1B Votto (L) 3B Turner 3B Moustakas (L) 1B Freeman (L) C Stephenson C Smith SS Farmer LF Pollock DH Solano CF Bellinger (L) CF Senzel 2B Taylor RF Aquino DH Ríos (L) LF Bauers (L) RF McKinstry (L)

He’s hitting third on Tuesday, the spot in the lineup where he’s made 70 percent of his career starts. Though in the last two seasons with Atlanta, Freeman started more often batting second (116 starts) than third (100 starts). Manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday morning that he hasn’t decided whether Freeman will bat second or third this season.

Another debut on Tuesday is by Walker Buehler, who makes his first 2022 game appearance. The Dodgers have three starting pitchers scheduled to see action against the Reds, with Andrew Heaney (in his Dodgers debut) and Mitch White slated to follow on the mound.

Chris Taylor is wearing a glove in game action for the first time this spring, starting at second base after playing his previous three games as designated hitter. Taylor had arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips in his right elbow in November, Roberts told reporters on Monday.

Taylor said the issue bothered him more swinging than throwing.

"It was more so just working up to the game and getting it loose. Like in the mornings would be the worst, when it was stiff when I wake up. But by the time the game started, it didn't affect my play or anything like that." 2/2 — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) March 21, 2022

Vladimir Gutierrez starts on the mound for the Reds.

Broadcasting note

Tim Neverett has laryngitis and will miss Tuesday’s game. Charley Steiner will step in and call play by play alongside Rick Monday on the TV/radio simulcast. The plan is for Neverett and Monday to call the remaining spring training games in Arizona.

Spring training Game 5 info