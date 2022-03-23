Dodgers fans chant for Freddie Freeman in spring training debut

Spring training has been full of new things for Freddie Freeman. Strangest among them: Dodger fans being happy to see him.

“Usually Dodger fans aren’t chanting my name,” he joked to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times after his spring training debut.

Freeman batted third yesterday and went one for two with a single over the course of four innings. It was, by all accounts, a modest start for the Dodgers’ newest star, but there’s nothing wrong with that.

“Everything’s just new,” said Freeman, who is experiencing his first Arizona spring training after 15 years at Braves camp in Florida. “[The Dodgers] have been very welcoming and let me get my bearings here.”

Freeman has been practicing as much as possible on back fields and said he’s hoping to play in as many games as possible for the rest of spring training camp.

