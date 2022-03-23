Dodgers make first roster cuts of spring training, send 16 players to minors

The Dodgers made their first roster cuts os spring training on Wednesday, sending 16 players to the minor league side of Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

Jacob Amaya, Eddys Leonard, Jorbit Vivas, and James Outman were optioned to the minors, since they reside on the 40-man roster.

In addition, non-roster invitees Kody Hoese, Miguel Vargas (who homered earlier Wednesday), Michael Busch, Hunter Feduccia, Carson Taylor, Andy Pages, Ryan Noda, Bobby Wahl, Yefrey Ramírez, Sam Gaviglio, Robbie Erlin, and Jon Duplantier were reassigned to minor league camp.

These moves leave the Dodgers with 51 players in big league camp (36 on the 40-man roster), including 29 pitchers and 22 position players.

The truncated spring made it hard for everyone to get playing time, especially with only 16 days remaining until opening day. The Dodgers have nine more Cactus League games in Arizona on the schedule, plus three Freeway Series exhibitions against the Angels on April 3 in Anaheim and April 4-5 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

April 8 is opening day for the Dodgers, with that Friday the start of a three-game weekend series against the Rockies, the second straight season the Dodgers will open their regular season at Coors Field in Denver.