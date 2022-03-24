Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson make spring debuts for Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin makes his spring game debut on Thursday afternoon for the Dodgers on the road, facing the Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

Also pitching on Thursday is Tyler Anderson, making his Dodgers debut after signing a one-year, $8 million contract last Friday. Both Gonsolin and Anderson are in the mix for a rotation spot, or perhaps in April some sort of innings share with expanded rosters as pitchers get stretched out.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies SS Turner CF Hampson 1B Freeman (L) SS Iglesias 2B Taylor LF Bryant LF Pollock 2B Rodgers CF Bellinger (L) C Díaz RF Pillar RF Hilliard (L) C Barnes 3B Trejo 3B Alberto 1B Toglia (S) DH Ríos (L) DH Boswell (L)

No Mookie Betts in the Dodgers lineup on Thursday, but he remained at Camelback Ranch, getting at-bats on one of the back fields, including against Beau Burrows per the beat reporters on site in Arizona.

Hanser Alberto makes his Dodgers debut after his one-year contract became official on Wednesday. He starts at third base, batting eighth against Colorado, and will wear uniform number 17, last worn by old friend Joe Kelly.

Other Dodgers pitchers on the travel roster include relievers Alex Vesia, Garrett Cleavinger, Caleb Ferguson, and non-roster invitee Reyes Moronta.

Old friend Zach Neal starts on the mound for the Rockies.

Spring training Game 7 info