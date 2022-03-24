Gavin Lux spent some time as an outfielder last season, and that trend is likely to continue as he takes on a utility role, writes Jack Harris of the Los Angeles TImes.

Though he still considers himself a middle infielder, Lux knows that with a roster like the Dodgers’, any extra skills he can develop will be worthwhile.

“Wherever I can play, I’m going to get out there and do it,” he said.

Manager Dave Roberts had Lux playing left field for five innings in Wednesday’s spring training game and expects Lux to split time between second base and left field this season.

Lux said that he’s also spoken with Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts about their own infield-to-outfield transitions. With that intel and his own offseason training, Lux doesn’t expect to crash into more walls—or players—in the outfield this season.

“There’s going to be some bumps out there, still learning how to play the position,” he said. “But I think I got some of them out of the way last year.”

