Figuring out the Dodgers top 10 prospects

We’ve seen where various Dodgers prospects rank on national top-100 lists, with the higher-end group in the system fairly clearly establishing themselves.

Catcher Diego Cartaya stands out as the top Dodgers prospect on multiple lists. Miguel Vargas, who you might remember from his home run from Wednesday that might not have landed yet, was the top Dodgers prospect at Baseball Prospectus. Bobby Miller, the first-round draft pick in 2020, was listed as the top prospect on the team by CBS Sports, with R.J. Anderson saying “Miller ought to reach the majors in 2022.”

But on the team-specific lists, a few more players emerge. FanGraphs hasn’t yet unveiled their Dodgers prospect rankings for 2022, and CBS Sports only ranked the top three (after Miller, Vargas was second and Cartaya third), so we will exclude them for a moment. But we do have team lists from Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, The Athletic, and MLB Pipeline.

In those said lists, 13 Dodgers were listed in at least one top-10.

Dodgers prospects named on top-10 team lists Prospect Pos Age Baseball America Baseball Prospectus The Athletic MLB Pipeline Prospect Pos Age Baseball America Baseball Prospectus The Athletic MLB Pipeline Diego Cartaya C 20 1 2 1 1 Bobby Miller RHP 23 2 3 2 2 Miguel Vargas 3B 22 3 1 4 5 Michael Busch 2B 24 4 6 3 3 Andy Pages OF 21 6 4 5 4 Ryan Pepiot RHP 24 5 5 7 6 Eddys Leonard 2B/SS/OF 21 8 9 6 8 Landon Knack RHP 24 7 8 7 Andre Jackson RHP 26 9 10 12 11 Maddux Bruns LHP 20 11 7 14 12 Jorbit Vivas 2B/3B 21 23 8 9 9 Wilman Diaz SS 18 10 10 Jose Ramos OF 21 13 10 14

Baseball America and MLB Pipeline each listed 30 players on each team list, while The Athletic went 20 deep. Baseball Prospectus ranked 10 prospects for each team.

A magnificent seven were named in the top 10 on all four lists so far — Cartaya, Miller, Vargas, Michael Busch, Andy Pages, Ryan Pepiot, and Eddys Leonard.

Pepiot is expected to reach the majors at some point this season, and Leonard’s versatility and breakout 2021 at the plate earned him a spot on the 40-man roster in November.

The MLB Pipeline team lists were revealed Thursday, with Joe Trezza, “Sporting a seemingly never-ending supply of young talent, the Dodgers continue to marry winning with development better than any big league organization. Their roster is full of former Top 100 prospects, they’ve used others to swing blockbuster deals, and they still have one of the sport’s top systems.”

We’ll finish off our community top Dodgers prospects list next week, with a lot of these same names popping up. Players to watch this season.