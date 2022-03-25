Is Freddie Freeman the most impactful free agent signing this offseason?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Los Angeles Dodgers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

We knew Freddie Freeman was a huge signing for the Dodgers, with the first baseman adding an extra layer of security in what looks like the best lineup in baseball. But where does Freeman’s six-year, $162 million contract rank across the sport in terms of importance among this year’s free agents?

According to those surveyed by SB Nation, Freeman’s signing had the biggest impact.

One one level, it seems odd that Freeman would rate so highly considering the Dodgers already were projected by Baseball Prospectus and FanGraphs to have the best record in baseball before they signed him.

But Freeman completing a Dodgers lineup that struggled for consistency in last year’s playoffs, losing in the NLCS, shows his potential value for Los Angeles.

Freeman possibly pushing the Dodgers over the hump in October has tremendous value, which helps explain why so many folks voted for him.

For what it’s worth, the former elite-bat, No. 5-wearing on the Dodgers, Corey Seager, got less than one percent of the vote for his 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers. Texas made huge splashes this winter, adding Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jon Gray, but also has a long path to contention after losing 102 games.

Another shortstop joining a last-place team, Carlos Correa, was voted the second-most-impactful signing this offseason. Correa was considered the top free agent on the market but signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins, whose stunning collapse was seen as more of a fluke compared to Texas.

If Correa gets Minnesota back to the postseason it would be hard to argue against him as having the biggest impact. But if Freeman helps the Dodgers make good on Dave Roberts’ championship guarantee, this poll will be proved prescient.