An opening day feel to the Dodgers lineup

Mookie Betts is in the Dodgers lineup for the first time this spring training, batting in his customary leadoff spot in LA’s first night game in the Cactus League, hosting the Padres at Camelback Ranch.

Dodgers-Padres lineups Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers CF Grisham (L) RF Betts C Nola 1B Freeman (L) 2B Cronenworth (L) SS Turner 1B Voit 3B Muncy (L) RF Myers C Smith DH Alfaro DH Turner SS Kim CF Bellinger (L) LF Thompson LF Pollock 3B Rosario 2B Lux (L)

The Dodgers lineup has a real opening day feel to it, with at least eight regulars in the lineup plus Gavin Lux at second base, batting ninth. The only regular not starting Friday is Chris Taylor, who plays second base in two of the previous three games.

Julio Urías gets the call on the mound for the Dodgers, making his first game appearance of the spring.

Other pitchers tabbed to follow the left-hander include Victor González, Darien Núñez, and non-roster invitees Ryan Pepiot, Carson Fulmer, and Mike Wright.

Right-hander Nick Martinez starts on the mound for San Diego.

Spring training Game 8 info