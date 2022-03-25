 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

An opening day feel to the Dodgers lineup

First spring game for Mookie Betts

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts is in the Dodgers lineup for the first time this spring training, batting in his customary leadoff spot in LA’s first night game in the Cactus League, hosting the Padres at Camelback Ranch.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

Pos Padres Pos Dodgers
Pos Padres Pos Dodgers
CF Grisham (L) RF Betts
C Nola 1B Freeman (L)
2B Cronenworth (L) SS Turner
1B Voit 3B Muncy (L)
RF Myers C Smith
DH Alfaro DH Turner
SS Kim CF Bellinger (L)
LF Thompson LF Pollock
3B Rosario 2B Lux (L)
Julio Urías vs. Nick Martínez on the mound

The Dodgers lineup has a real opening day feel to it, with at least eight regulars in the lineup plus Gavin Lux at second base, batting ninth. The only regular not starting Friday is Chris Taylor, who plays second base in two of the previous three games.

Julio Urías gets the call on the mound for the Dodgers, making his first game appearance of the spring.

Other pitchers tabbed to follow the left-hander include Victor González, Darien Núñez, and non-roster invitees Ryan Pepiot, Carson Fulmer, and Mike Wright.

Right-hander Nick Martinez starts on the mound for San Diego.

Spring training Game 8 info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
  • Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Arizona
  • Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...