Dodgers send Carson Fulmer, Michael Grove, Ryan Pepiot, Mike Wright to minor league camp

The Dodgers made a few more roster cuts before Saturday’s game, sending four pitchers to the minor league side of spring training camp at Camelback Ranch. Michael Grove is the only one of the group on the 40-man roster; he was optioned. Carson Fulmer, Ryan Pepiot, and Mike Wright were reassigned to the minors.

Grove was added to the 40-man roster in November. A second-round pick in 2018 out of West Virginia, the right-hander pitched in one game this spring, striking out two of his three batters faced in a scoreless inning on Friday against the Padres.

Pepiot is one of the Dodgers’ top pitching prospects, and is expected to reach the majors at some point this season. He had a tale of two springs in his Cactus League games, allowing six runs in two innings on March 19 in Peoria, then striking out three in two scoreless frames on Friday night.

Fulmer was a Dodgers pick in the minor league Rule 5 Draft in December. The 28-year-old right-hander was teammates with Walker Buehler at Vanderbilt and was drafted eighth overall in 2015. Fulmer, who has pitched parts of six years in the majors, pitched a total of three scoreless innings in Cactus League this spring, with three strikeouts.

The Dodgers signed Wright to a minor league contract on March 14. The 32-year-old right-hander appeared in two games this spring, allowing three runs while recording five outs.

These moves leave 47 players in major league camp with the Dodgers. That includes 35 players on the 40-man roster, 25 total pitchers (four non-roster invitees) and 22 position players (eight non-roster invitees).