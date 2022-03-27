A history of Dodgers vs. White Sox at Camelback Ranch

Sunday is the second and final 2022 meeting between the Dodgers and White Sox at Camelback Ranch, the facility they share in Glendale, Arizona. This is the 14th year the two teams called this their spring training home.

The Dodgers lead the Cactus League series between the two teams, 21-19-2, and since I combed through several years of spring game logs I will share these details with you:

In Dodgers home games against the White Sox, Los Angeles is 9-12-1, averaging 4.00 runs scored and 4.73 runs allowed.

In White Sox home games at Camelback Ranch, the Dodgers are 12-7-1, averaging 6.10 runs scored and 4.75 runs allowed.

Dodgers-White Sox lineups Pos White Sox Pos Dodgers Pos White Sox Pos Dodgers SS Anderson RF Betts CF Robert 1B Freeman (L) 1B Abreu SS Turner C Grandal (S) LF Pollock LF Jiménez C Smith 3B Moncada (S) 3B Alberto 2B Harrison CF Pillar DH García (S) 2B Burns RF Vaughn DH Lamb (L)

On Sunday, the Dodgers are the home team.

By far the funniest spring game between the two teams came on March 12, 2017. It was a rare Sunday night start at 7 p.m., after the Dodgers played a split-squad game in Surprise earlier in the day. Los Angeles led 3-1 entering the top of the ninth but allowed 14 runs. From me, five years ago: “Ten different players scored, including pinch-runner Brett Austin, who was busy catching someone in the bullpen and ran the bases with a warmup jacket on like a pitcher. The inning was so absurd that I was just cackling in a mostly deserted press box as each new mishap took place.”

Fun times.

Kevin Pillar and Jake Lamb continue their bids to make the Dodgers, starting on Sunday in center field and designated hitter, respectively. Fellow non-roster invitee Andy Burns starts at second base.

Andrew Heaney is on the mound, making his second appearance this spring.

Sunday is also Walker Buehler’s turn to start on four days rest, but instead of facing the White Sox he pitched in a “B” game on the backfields at Camelback Ranch. Buehler threw 74 pitches in five innings, along one earned run, a home run, while striking out nine.

In the “A” game, other Dodgers pitchers slated to follow Heaney are left-handers Caleb Ferguson and Garrett Cleavinger, plus non-roster invitees Yency Almonte and Reyes Moronta.

Dallas Keuchel is on the mound for Chicago.

Spring training Game 10 info