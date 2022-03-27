Dodgers send pitchers Darien Núñez, Beau Burrows to minor league camp

A few more weekend roster cuts came Sunday for the Dodgers, with pitchers Darien Núñez and Beau Burrows sent to minor league camp in spring training.

This follows Saturday’s quartet of pitchers sent to the other side of Camelback Ranch, bringing the total number of players in big league camp down to 45.

Núñez made his major league debut with the Dodgers last season, four years after he was signed out of Cuba as an international free agent. The left-hander appeared in six major league games in 2021, allowing eight runs in 7⅔ innings, with eight strikeouts and four walks.

Núñez, who turned 29 a week ago Saturday, pitched in two Cactus League games this spring, including Friday night against San Diego, striking out a pair in two scoreless innings. He’s on the 40-man roster, so Núñez was optioned by the Dodgers.

Burrows, a non-roster invitee in camp, was reassigned to the minor league side, but the destination is the same. The Dodgers signed Burrows, a first-round draft pick in 2015, to a minor league contract in November.

The 25-year-old right-hander has been active in camp this spring, including pitching in a simulated game against Mookie Betts on Thursday. But Burrows only pitched in one Cactus League game this spring, throwing two scoreless innings on March 18.

Sunday’s moves leave the Dodgers with 45 players in big league camp, including 34 players on the 40-man roster. That group includes 22 position players (eight non-roster invitees) and 23 pitchers. The only three non-roster pitchers still in big league camp are Shane Greene, Yency Almonte, and Reyes Moronta, with the latter two slated to pitch in Sunday’s game.