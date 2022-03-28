Dodgers notes: Trea Turner MVP chances, Freddie Freeman pens goodbye to Atlanta

Believe it or not, there are only five more Dodgers games scheduled for the Arizona portion of their spring training schedule. If you missed the weekend transactions, the team sent four pitchers to the minors on Saturday, then two more arms went to the other side on Sunday.

Forty-five players remain in big league camp for the Dodgers, including 34 players on the 40-man roster and 11 non-roster invitees. Camp includes 23 pitchers and 22 position players.

Links

Trea Turner finished fifth in National League MVP voting in 2021. He was tabbed by Zach Crizer at Yahoo Sports as one of five relatively unheralded stars who could win MVP in 2022, especially with 13-to-1 odds at the moment. Says Crizer of Turner, who has hit .330/.381/.551 the last two seasons: “Turner’s case is simple: If he does what he has been doing the past two years for a full season in Los Angeles, he’ll probably win MVP.”

In a CBS Sports roundtable debating the most surprising moves of the MLB offseason, Mike Axisa picked Freddie Freeman’s six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers, though more because he was available at all. Says Axisa: “The Braves letting Freeman leave is the offseason’s biggest shock to me, with Correa to the Twins a close second.”

Freeman penned a farewell letter to Braves fans, relayed to Mark Bowman at MLB.com. In his letter, Freeman said his relationship with Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos is great and that he called Anthopoulos to apologize for some comments Freeman made during his introductory press conference with the Dodgers. Freeman said he plans to receive his 2021 championship ring from the Braves when the Dodgers are in Atlanta from June 24-26.