Dodgers send Andre Jackson, Jason Martin to minor league camp

The trickle of Dodgers roster moves continued for a third straight day, with two more players sent down. Pitcher Andre Jackson was optioned, and non-roster outfielder Jason Martin was reassigned to major league camp.

Jackson will likely be one of several starting pitchers used by the Dodgers this season, but for now he’s not one of the six planned rotation members (or five starters plus one bulk guy, if you prefer) to open the season. The right-hander made his major league debut with the Dodgers last season, appearing in three games with a 2.31 ERA.

Jackson pitched in a pair of Cactus League games this spring, allowing six runs in 4... innings, with five strikeouts and two walks. He last pitched on Saturday.

Martin signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in November, and homered in each of the first two Cactus League games this spring. But with those home runs, Martin has just three hits in 17 at-bats, with six strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Martin played in all 11 games so far this spring, including the final two innings in left field against the Diamondbacks on Monday. The 26-year-old played multiple games this spring at all three outfield spots.

In parts of three major league seasons with the Pirates and Rangers, Martin has hit .206/.260/.328 with six home runs in 205 plate appearances.

These moves leave the Dodgers with 43 players in major league camp, including 33 on the 40-man roster. There are 22 pitchers in camp (including three non-roster invitees) and 21 position players (seven NRIs).