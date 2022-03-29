Dodgers 2022 national TV broadcasts

Major League Baseball’s national television landscape looks a little bit different in 2022, with a few more streaming services added to the mix.

Peacock will have exclusive games on Sunday mornings (on the west coast, at least), per the Wall Street Journal. Those games haven’t been officially announced just yet, but the other newcomer, Apple TV+, unveiled their slate of games on Tuesday, for the first few months of the season.

Two Dodgers games will be on Apple TV+’s “Friday Night Baseball,” both at Dodger Stadium. April 15 against the Reds, which is Jackie Robinson Night, will be exclusively on Apple TV+, which means no SportsNet LA broadcast. Same for June 17 against the Guardians.

Apple TV+ is a paid subscription service, but for now and for at least these first 12 weeks of games, the company says Friday Night Baseball games will be free to anyone with internet access. One would presume that, at some point, perhaps later this season, Apple TV will start requiring a subscription to its service to watch MLB games, especially since their seven-year pact pays the league $85 million per year, per Mike Ozanian at Forbes.

The first few months of national broadcasts have already been released by ESPN and by TBS, the latter shifting from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday night games.

Fox hasn’t yet officially announced its Saturday games, but the bulk of those games are notated on the MLB.com team schedule pages. That gives us an idea of the Dodgers games on national TV, at least through July.