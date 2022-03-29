Dodgers send Zach McKinstry, Andy Burns to minor league camp

The Dodgers on Tuesday optioned utility man Zach McKinstry and reassigned Andy Burns to minor league camp, further trimming the roster with 10 days until opening day.

McKinstry played in nine of the team’s 11 games this spring, starting three times. McKinstry played multiple games in right field, shortstop, and third base, and also played one game each in center field and left field. He collected four hits in 14 at-bats plus a walk in Cactus League play.

Burns has two home runs in his 10 spring games, with three hits in 15 at-bats and a pair of walks. The 31-year-old in Cactus League play this year has been limited to first base, second base, and designated hitter. Last year, Burns played first, second, and third base in the majors, and also added left field and right field in Triple-A Oklahoma City.

These moves leave the Dodgers with 41 players in major league camp in spring training, meaning 13 more moves to go before getting to the opening day 28.

Of the players left in big league camp, 32 are on the 40-man roster. Twenty-two pitchers remain, including three non-roster invitees. There are 19 position players in camp, but only 13 on the 40-man roster. That means that if the Dodgers decide to carry 15 pitchers to start the season, for one of the six non-roster invitees to make it — Jake Lamb and Kevin Pillar seem the most likely — the team would need to option one of Edwin Ríos or Gavin Lux.

But with only 10 days until opening day, and with camp at Camelback Ranch in Arizona breaking on Saturday, those decisions aren’t very far off.