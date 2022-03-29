Dodgers notes: Tommy Kahnle likely to use April as ‘spring training’

Tommy Kahnle was back on the mound on Tuesday in Dodgers camp, throwing his second bullpen session of spring training, his first mound action since his Tommy John surgery in September 2020.

Here’s Tommy Kahnle facing hitters for the second time since Tommy John surgery. pic.twitter.com/1oWBI8OX9v — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 29, 2022

Manager Dave Roberts already said that Kahnle wouldn’t be ready for opening day. Kahnle, who also threw a bullpen session on Saturday, told reporters of his rough plan for the first few weeks of the season while on the injured list.

From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register:

Kahnle acknowledged that he won’t be ready to open the season in the Dodgers’ bullpen and instead will spend April going through the equivalent of “a full spring training,” most likely pitching for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga and Triple-A Oklahoma City. “It definitely took longer than expected,” said Kahnle, who had his elbow surgery in August 2020. “I knew coming into it that everybody is different. … It’s been one helluva long trip, that’s for sure.”

Kahnle signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the Dodgers before the 2021 season, and he’ll earn $3.45 million this season.

Along with Kahnle, fellow reliever Phil Bickford had arm soreness before camp, and is unlikely to be ready for opening day as he plays catch up.

Rotation notes

Tony Gonsolin allowed four runs on seven hits in his 2⅓ innings against Oakland, throwing 51 pitches. Gonsolin told Kirsten Watson on the SportsNet LA that he threw 10 more pitches in the bullpen before heading to the clubhouse. That’s after 23 pitches and three scoreless frames in last Thursday’s game.

Tyler Anderson pitched four scoreless innings in relief, allowing four singles and a walk, with four strikeouts, He threw 56 pitches, after 51 pitches in three frames Thursday. “We see him as a major league starter, but he’s open to coming out of the pen and pitching valuable innings for us,” Roberts told Watson on SportsNet LA after the game. “How that lines up, I don’t know right now.”

Anderson’s last inning was thrown to Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya, the 20-year-old who caught the final two innings.

Julio Urías starts Wednesday for the Dodgers, another 6:05 p.m. PT start, this one at Goodyear against the Guardians. Urías pitched two innings and threw 37 pitches last Friday.

Defense on display

Versatility with the glove was a big reason why Hanser Alberto was signed by the Dodgers for a bench spot, able to play three infield positions. He made great stab and throw from third base for an out in the seventh inning.

There isn’t a video highlight of Alberto’s play, but we do have one for the fellow defensive-minded Kevin Pillar, who made this diving catch in the fifth.

Just a routine play for Kevin Pillar pic.twitter.com/GLCNdYlICe — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2022

Pillar, who can play all three outfield spots, is a non-roster invitee in camp on a minor league deal. He signed last Tuesday, and has started four of the last six games for the Dodgers.