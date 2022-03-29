Drew Avans grand slam for the Dodgers was a moment of pure joy

Dodgers minor league outfielder Drew Avans provided a fun moment of pure, unbridled joy on Tuesday night, courtesy of his go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning off former Dodgers first-round pick Grant Holmes, now with Oakland.

Grand slam? Just like Avans Drew it up. pic.twitter.com/tVGU5HfOAg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 30, 2022

The home run turned a two-run deficit into a two-run lead for the Dodgers, but it was most notable because of Avans’ beaming and seemingly unending smile while rounding the bases.

Avans was still a bundle of joy when he got back to the dugout, and while he was shown on the SportsNet LA broadcast, Rick Monday quipped, “He’s going to have to see a trainer to get some relief from sore cheeks, from smiling so much.”

This was the third Cactus League game this spring up from minor league camp for Avans, who wore a nameless number 83 jersey Tuesday, but the first time he got to bat.

The Dodgers drafted Avans out of Southeastern Louisiana in 2018 in the 33rd round, a round that no longer exists. He hit .275/.389/.438 with five home runs and 24 extra-base hits in 90 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City last season. Avans, who turns 26 in June, stole a team-high 19 bases in 2021, and also provided stellar defense, starting at all three outfield positions.

But on Tuesday night at Camelback Ranch, it was Avans’ offense that stole the show, and his pure elation while rounding the bases.

“It’s something he’s going to remember forever,” manager Dave Roberts told Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA. “Spring training is great. You try to get a big league club ready, but having young guys come up and show out is pretty good.”