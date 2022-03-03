Current, former Dodgers sound off on cancelled games

Players had strong reactions to Monday’s failed bargaining sessions and the decision to cancel games, and former Dodger Ross Stripling had plenty to say.

“They were trying to sneak things through us,” Stripling told SportsNet of the owners’ final, late-night proposal. “It was like they think we’re dumb baseball players and we get sleepy after midnight or something.”

Stripling was also among players who lamented the league’s PR tactics. Alex Wood, another former Dodgers pitcher, laid it all out:

FWIW MLB has pumped to the media last night & today that there’s momentum toward a deal. Now saying the players tone has changed. So if a deal isn’t done today it’s our fault. This isn’t a coincidence. We’ve had the same tone all along. We just want a fair deal/to play ball. — Alex Wood (@Awood45) March 1, 2022

Justin Turner has been busy retweeting reporters and players from around the league, including this one from Kyle Glaser of Baseball America:

Back in December, I was told by a team official that a prominent, influential owner had been openly saying his goal during negotiations was to "break the union", not find a fair deal.



Not all 30 principal owners feel this way, but the fact that mindset exists is problematic. — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) March 2, 2022

Trea Turner has also been hitting the retweet button hard, including this sentiment from Anthony Rizzo:

To the fans we will miss you most. To the younger generation of baseball players, this is for you. — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 1, 2022

But on the lighter side, Alex Vesia is now trying to put together his own Field of Dreams as players remain locked out of pro facilities:

PSA!!! Anyone in Arizona have field for myself and a few other big leaguers to throw live at. DM me please! — Alex Vesia (@Alex_Vesia) February 25, 2022

