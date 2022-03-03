 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Current, former Dodgers sound off on cancelled games

Justin Turner, Ross Stripling, and others have been making their thoughts known.

By Samantha C Carleton
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: NLCS-Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Players had strong reactions to Monday’s failed bargaining sessions and the decision to cancel games, and former Dodger Ross Stripling had plenty to say.

“They were trying to sneak things through us,” Stripling told SportsNet of the owners’ final, late-night proposal. “It was like they think we’re dumb baseball players and we get sleepy after midnight or something.”

Stripling was also among players who lamented the league’s PR tactics. Alex Wood, another former Dodgers pitcher, laid it all out:

Justin Turner has been busy retweeting reporters and players from around the league, including this one from Kyle Glaser of Baseball America:

Trea Turner has also been hitting the retweet button hard, including this sentiment from Anthony Rizzo:

But on the lighter side, Alex Vesia is now trying to put together his own Field of Dreams as players remain locked out of pro facilities:

Dodgers Links

Who’s to blame for the lockout? The owners, and only the owners, writes Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times.

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic breaks down what a delayed Opening Day means for the Dodgers.

A mysterious former teammate thinks that Clayton Kershaw will either retire or pitch for the Rangers, writes Bob Nightengale at USA Today.

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...