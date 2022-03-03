Dodgers sign pitcher José Adames to minor league contract

Lost in the nine days of labor bargaining in Florida was a signing by the Dodgers, literally a minor move. The team signed right-handed pitcher José Adames to a minor league contract on February 22.

Adames had a 4.11 ERA, 46 strikeouts (a 29.1-percent rate), and 20 walks in 35 innings over 35 relief appearances for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox system in 2021. It was his return from 2019 Tommy John surgery, the second of his career, having also had the procedure in 2016.

Most recently, Adames pitched 10 games for Aguilas in the Dominican Winter League this offseason, with a 3.72 ERA, eight strikeouts, and four walks in 9⅔ innings.

Adames is known for his fastball, reaching 100 mph at various levels with the Marlins, Reds, and Red Sox in the minors. The right-hander, who turned 29 in January, has yet to reach the majors.

Limited to just four minor league appearances from 2017-20, last year was the first time Adames reached Triple-A, he struggled in 16 games for Worcester, posting a 6.32 ERA with 19 strikeouts and 12 walks in 15⅔ innings.

It’s unclear whether Adames was slated to receive a non-roster invitation to big league camp in spring training, but that’s probably a moot point now since there is no big league spring training at the moment, and by the time such a camp were to begin, the preciously few innings would likely be used mostly for players more likely to pitch in the majors once the regular season starts.

Minor league camp is ongoing, so for the various players who have signed minor league contracts with the Dodgers they can at least prepare for the season in an official, organized fashion. Players on 40-man rosters are locked out, so team facilities are off limits to them.