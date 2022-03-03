John Shoemaker will return as Quakes manager in 2022

Not quite the coaching news you were expecting, but still great to hear regardless. The Dodgers have announced that their Low-A affiliate Rancho Cucamonga Quakes will be led by returning manager John Shoemaker in 2022.

This will be his second season as the manager of the Quakes. In 2021, he had a 67-53 record and led Rancho to a South Division crown.

“I’m really looking forward to another season with our team in Rancho,” Shoemaker said in the press release. “The Dodgers and Quakes have a strong relationship and I’m happy to be a part of it. We’re all hoping for a fun and safe year in 2022. Can’t wait to get there!”

Shoemaker has been a part of the Dodgers organization for decades in numerous capacities. He was drafted by the Dodgers in the 35th round of the 1977 draft. Shoemaker spent four seasons in the minors, but never achieved the big-league dream he was hoping for. He turned to coaching in 1981, where he debuted as the hitting coach for Vero Beach of the Florida State League.

For Shoemaker, this will be his 46th season in the Dodgers organization. When he made his coaching debut for the Quakes last season, Rancho Cucamonga became the 12th minor league city he managed in. He’s coached or managed in Vero Beach, San Antonio, St. Lucie, Yakima, Great Falls, Savannah, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Ogden and Midland, Michigan.

“We’re honored to welcome “Shoe” back to Rancho Cucamonga for 2022,” Vice President / General Manager Grant Riddle said in a press release. “Shoe’s dedication on the field to his players and staff last year was special to watch. His thoughtfulness for our fans and this community off the field was equally incredible and we feel grateful to have him back.”

The Dodgers have now announced their managers in 2022 for Tulsa, Great Lakes and Rancho Cucamonga.